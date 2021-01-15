OmniTRAX seeks businesses for rail-ready sites in Georgia

Short line operator and logistics provider OmniTRAX is seeking potential businesses that might be interested in three rail-ready sites in Georgia.

The sites are on the Georgia Woodlands Railroad, which interchanges with CSX (NASDAQ: CSX) in Barnett, Georgia. The sites span in size between 19 and 59 acres, or they may be combined to one site totaling 128 acres.

The sites also have access to Interstate 20 and Routes 78 and 378. There are also connections to Norfolk Southern (NYSE: NSC) and 24 short line railroads, the ports of Savannah and Brunswick and the international airport in Atlanta as well as regional airports.

The local economic development office with the city of Washington, Georgia, says the area is an attractive location for wood products finishing, wood product manufacturing, paper manufacturing, small to midsize advanced process manufacturing, plastics manufacturing, textile mills, apparel manufacturing, agricultural processing, transportation equipment manufacturing and fabricated metal product manufacturing.

“With great infrastructure that includes some of the fastest broadband in rural Georgia, Washington is a great location for a wide variety of companies, particularly those related to the timber industry. The region has a highly trained and eager workforce, and OmniTRAX is committed to drawing businesses that will benefit from rail-served sites,” said Justin Strickland, OmniTRAX’s director of industrial development.

The Georgia sites are part of OmniTRAX’s rail-ready site program. Other sites that are part of the program are located in such states as Illinois, Texas and Ohio.

