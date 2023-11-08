MyFBAPrep, OneRail rank among Top 25 on Deloitte’s Technology Fast 500

More than a dozen logistics firms have been named among North America’s fastest-growing companies.

Deloitte’s Technology Fast 500 list, which was announced Wednesday, is a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech and energy tech companies in North America.

Two of the logistics companies that made the list are represented in the Top 25: MyFBAPrep and OneRail.

MyFBAPrep, a Coral Springs, Florida-based eCommerce warehouse logistics network, ranked No. 20.

OneRail, an Orlando, Florida-based last-mile delivery provider, ranked No. 24.

Chattanooga, Tennessee-based FreightWaves also made the Deloitte list, its third time in as many years.





Winners are selected based on fiscal-year revenue growth percentage during the period from 2019 to 2022, according to Deloitte. The 2023 Technology Fast 500 companies achieved revenue growth ranging from 201% to 222,189% during the time frame from 2019 to 2022, with an average growth rate of 1,934% and a median rate of 497%. FreightWaves’ growth rate as calculated by Deloitte was 231% during that period.

To be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company’s operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least $50,000 and current-year operating revenues of at least $5 million. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America.

Here’s a look at logistics companies on Deloitte’s Technology Fast 500 list:

Name Rank Primary industry % Growth MyFBAPrep 20 Software and services 8,792% OneRail 24 Software and services 7,409% Xos 51 Energy and sustainability technology 3,071% Fluid Truck 63 Software and services 2,405% GoBolt 74 Software and services 2,116% Samsara 144 Software and services 997% Vention 223 Software and services 636% Flexe 236 Software and services 612% Loadsmart 270 Software and services 499% Emerge 302 Software and services 438% Arrive Logistics 369 Software and services 343% Takeoff Technologies 394 Software and services 320% Platform Science 397 Software and services 315% Overhaul 407 Software and services 301% FreightWaves 494 Software and services 231% Motive 508 Software and services 225% Shipfusion 537 Software and services 205% Source: Deloitte’s Technology Fast 500 list



