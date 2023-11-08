MyFBAPrep, OneRail rank among Top 25 on Deloitte’s Technology Fast 500

More than a dozen logistics firms have been named among North America’s fastest-growing companies.
Deloitte’s Technology Fast 500 list, which was announced Wednesday, is a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech and energy tech companies in North America.
Two of the logistics companies that made the list are represented in the Top 25: MyFBAPrep and OneRail.
MyFBAPrep, a Coral Springs, Florida-based eCommerce warehouse logistics network, ranked No. 20.
OneRail, an Orlando, Florida-based last-mile delivery provider, ranked No. 24.
Chattanooga, Tennessee-based FreightWaves also made the Deloitte list, its third time in as many years.
Read more: FreightWaves again named one of fastest-growing companies in North America
Winners are selected based on fiscal-year revenue growth percentage during the period from 2019 to 2022, according to Deloitte. The 2023 Technology Fast 500 companies achieved revenue growth ranging from 201% to 222,189% during the time frame from 2019 to 2022, with an average growth rate of 1,934% and a median rate of 497%. FreightWaves’ growth rate as calculated by Deloitte was 231% during that period.
To be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company’s operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least $50,000 and current-year operating revenues of at least $5 million. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America.
Here’s a look at logistics companies on Deloitte’s Technology Fast 500 list:
|Name
|Rank
|Primary industry
|% Growth
|MyFBAPrep
|20
|Software and services
|8,792%
|OneRail
|24
|Software and services
|7,409%
|Xos
|51
|Energy and sustainability technology
|3,071%
|Fluid Truck
|63
|Software and services
|2,405%
|GoBolt
|74
|Software and services
|2,116%
|Samsara
|144
|Software and services
|997%
|Vention
|223
|Software and services
|636%
|Flexe
|236
|Software and services
|612%
|Loadsmart
|270
|Software and services
|499%
|Emerge
|302
|Software and services
|438%
|Arrive Logistics
|369
|Software and services
|343%
|Takeoff Technologies
|394
|Software and services
|320%
|Platform Science
|397
|Software and services
|315%
|Overhaul
|407
|Software and services
|301%
|FreightWaves
|494
|Software and services
|231%
|Motive
|508
|Software and services
|225%
|Shipfusion
|537
|Software and services
|205%
View the full list here.
F3: Future of Freight Festival
NOVEMBER 7-9, 2023 • CHATTANOOGA, TN • IN-PERSON EVENT
The second annual F3: Future of Freight Festival will be held in Chattanooga, “The Scenic City,” this November. F3 combines innovation and entertainment — featuring live demos, industry experts discussing freight market trends for 2024, afternoon networking events, and Grammy Award-winning musicians performing in the evenings amidst the cool Appalachian fall weather.