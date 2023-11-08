x
MyFBAPrep, OneRail rank among Top 25 on Deloitte’s Technology Fast 500

More than a dozen other logistics companies made this year’s list

FreightWaves Staff
OneRail’s Bill Catania sees better asset utilization as a key to improving last-mile delivery capacity constraints. (Photo: Jim Allen/FreightWaves)

More than a dozen logistics firms have been named among North America’s fastest-growing companies. 

Deloitte’s Technology Fast 500 list, which was announced Wednesday, is a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech and energy tech companies in North America.

Two of the logistics companies that made the list are represented in the Top 25: MyFBAPrep and OneRail.

MyFBAPrep, a Coral Springs, Florida-based eCommerce warehouse logistics network, ranked No. 20.

OneRail, an Orlando, Florida-based last-mile delivery provider, ranked No. 24.

Chattanooga, Tennessee-based FreightWaves also made the Deloitte list, its third time in as many years.


Read more: FreightWaves again named one of fastest-growing companies in North America

Winners are selected based on fiscal-year revenue growth percentage during the period from 2019 to 2022, according to Deloitte. The 2023 Technology Fast 500 companies achieved revenue growth ranging from 201% to 222,189% during the time frame from 2019 to 2022, with an average growth rate of 1,934% and a median rate of 497%. FreightWaves’ growth rate as calculated by Deloitte was 231% during that period.

To be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company’s operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least $50,000 and current-year operating revenues of at least $5 million. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America.

Here’s a look at logistics companies on Deloitte’s Technology Fast 500 list:

NameRankPrimary industry% Growth
MyFBAPrep20Software and services8,792%
OneRail24Software and services7,409%
Xos51Energy and sustainability technology3,071%
Fluid Truck63Software and services2,405%
GoBolt74Software and services2,116%
Samsara144Software and services997%
Vention223Software and services636%
Flexe236Software and services612%
Loadsmart270Software and services499%
Emerge302Software and services438%
Arrive Logistics369Software and services343%
Takeoff Technologies394Software and services320%
Platform Science397Software and services315%
Overhaul407Software and services301%
FreightWaves494Software and services231%
Motive508Software and services225%
Shipfusion537Software and services205%
Source: Deloitte’s Technology Fast 500 list

View the full list here.

