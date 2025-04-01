Operators of US military-contracted tanker sue over deadly UK collision

The operators of a tanker contracted by the U.S. military that was struck by a Portuguese-flagged container ship off England’s coast filed suit Monday in a London court, according to Reuters.
Crowley-Stena Marine Solutions and Stena Bulk Marine Services (USA) are suing MS Solong Schiffahrtsgesellschaft M&Co. KG, a subsidiary of the owner of the container ship Solong, shipping company Ernst Russ.
One member of the crew of the Solong is missing and presumed dead after the March 10 accident, the news agency reported, and the Solong’s captain has been arrested and charged with gross negligence manslaughter.
The anchored tanker Stena Immaculate, operated by Crowley, was carrying jet fuel for U.S. war planes when it was struck by the Solong, Reuters reported. Dozens of crew members were rescued from the burning ships, and one was hospitalized, according to Agence France-Presse.
The Evening Standard reported that ruptured containers on the Solong released thousands of plastic pellets used for producing plastics. The pellets can harm animals that ingest them. One of the Immaculate’s tanks was damaged and spilled jet fuel into the North Sea. News accounts said more than 200,000 tons of fuel from the damaged ship is being transferred to another ship.
The suit was filed at London’s High Court. Damages sought were not specified.
Crowley directed questions to investigators but previously said it was working with authorities to respond to the spill. Ernst Russ did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Related:
VIDEO: US military support tanker involved in fiery collision off English coast