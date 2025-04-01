Operators of US military-contracted tanker sue over deadly UK collision

The operators of a tanker contracted by the U.S. military that was struck by a Portuguese-flagged container ship off England’s coast filed suit Monday in a London court, according to Reuters.

Crowley-Stena Marine Solutions and Stena Bulk Marine Services (USA) are suing MS Solong Schiffahrtsgesellschaft M&Co. KG, a subsidiary of the owner of the container ship Solong, shipping company Ernst Russ.

One member of the crew of the Solong is missing and presumed dead after the March 10 accident, the news agency reported, and the Solong’s captain has been arrested and charged with gross negligence manslaughter.

The anchored tanker Stena Immaculate, operated by Crowley, was carrying jet fuel for U.S. war planes when it was struck by the Solong, Reuters reported. Dozens of crew members were rescued from the burning ships, and one was hospitalized, according to Agence France-Presse.



