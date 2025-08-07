Opposing strategies put brokerages on top

The recent earnings reports from C.H. Robinson and RXO provide a unique look into how two prominent players in the freight brokerage industry are navigating a challenging market. While both companies have faced similar market conditions, each has adopted unique strategies that reflect different priorities and approaches to maintaining profitability and growth.

C.H. Robinson reported a boost in profitability despite a drop in total revenue, attributed to the divestiture of its European Surface Transportation business. Their adjusted operating margin saw a notable increase, rising to 31.1%, a significant leap from earlier periods. Additionally, productivity gains have been significant at C.H. Robinson, as evidenced by an 11.2% reduction in headcount while maintaining a steady revenue stream. C.H. Robinson remains focused on increasing efficiency and effectiveness through a leaner workforce and the implementation of advanced technologies, such as agentic AI.

On the other hand, RXO has embraced a growth-oriented strategy, particularly evident in its Less-Than-Truckload (LTL) operations. While their revenue experienced a noteworthy increase compared to the previous year, RXO’s gross margins declined slightly from 19% to 17.8%. Despite the compression in margins, RXO’s decision to invest heavily in its LTL segment has paid off, with volume growth soaring by 45% year over year.

This strategic focus on LTL is seen as a key driver for their future profitability due to its stable EBITDA contributions across market cycles. RXO has successfully leveraged technology to improve productivity and reduce costs, aligning with its overarching strategy to scale profitably.