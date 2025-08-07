Opposing strategies put brokerages on top

The recent earnings reports from C.H. Robinson and RXO provide a unique look into how two prominent players in the freight brokerage industry are navigating a challenging market. While both companies have faced similar market conditions, each has adopted unique strategies that reflect different priorities and approaches to maintaining profitability and growth.
C.H. Robinson reported a boost in profitability despite a drop in total revenue, attributed to the divestiture of its European Surface Transportation business. Their adjusted operating margin saw a notable increase, rising to 31.1%, a significant leap from earlier periods. Additionally, productivity gains have been significant at C.H. Robinson, as evidenced by an 11.2% reduction in headcount while maintaining a steady revenue stream. C.H. Robinson remains focused on increasing efficiency and effectiveness through a leaner workforce and the implementation of advanced technologies, such as agentic AI.
On the other hand, RXO has embraced a growth-oriented strategy, particularly evident in its Less-Than-Truckload (LTL) operations. While their revenue experienced a noteworthy increase compared to the previous year, RXO’s gross margins declined slightly from 19% to 17.8%. Despite the compression in margins, RXO’s decision to invest heavily in its LTL segment has paid off, with volume growth soaring by 45% year over year.
This strategic focus on LTL is seen as a key driver for their future profitability due to its stable EBITDA contributions across market cycles. RXO has successfully leveraged technology to improve productivity and reduce costs, aligning with its overarching strategy to scale profitably.
When directly comparing the performance of the two companies, each showcases distinct strengths in particular areas. C.H. Robinson has excelled in maintaining profitability by reducing personnel costs and maintaining a sharp focus on technology to navigate the freight market. On the other hand, RXO’s strategy has been characterized by aggressive growth in specific segments and has shown an ability to adapt rapidly to new market opportunities, as seen in their expanding LTL business.
Both companies have emphasized the role of technology in gaining a competitive edge, yet their implementations differ. C.H. Robinson continues to capitalize on its tech stack to differentiate itself in the marketplace. By doing so, it manages to weather market fluctuations while enhancing productivity internally and externally.
Meanwhile, RXO pursues technological integration through acquisitions, such as the merger with Coyote Logistics, to streamline operations and gain efficiency, which has enabled them to improve brokerage margins incrementally despite a tough market.
The opposite approaches offer lessons in resilience during uncertain economic times. C.H. Robinson’s focus on internal productivity and efficiency contrasts with RXO’s strategy of expansion and technological integration for scaling operations.
Both paths have yielded tangible benefits, but the overall success will depend largely on how these strategies align with future market conditions.
Leadership perspectives have become the North Star for each company’s future guidance. At C.H. Robinson, CEO Dave Bozeman has been leading through a phase of consolidation, emphasizing a disciplined reduction in headcount without compromising operational capabilities. This positions C.H. Robinson to potentially capitalize quickly on any market upturn.
RXO’s Drew Wilkerson, on the other hand, is navigating the company through a period of expansion, particularly in sectors like LTL that he believes could offer sustained growth and less volatility compared to traditional freight segments.
Both companies are giants in the 3PL and freight broker industry. They represent a broader picture of what others in the space are dealing with, just without the over $1 billion in revenue on a balance sheet.
Q2 earnings season has continually shown that those getting creative with solving problems, adopting new technology, and focusing on efficiency remain at the head of the pack.