Outlook for rail freight rife with turbulent undercurrents

A new report says the uncertain economic climate continues to weigh on intermodal and carload traffic in different ways.

The latest analysis by the Association of American Railroads finds that the U.S. economy is caught between signs of strength and pervasive uncertainty, influenced by a range of variables including consumer spending patterns, global supply chain challenges, and fluctuating interest rates.

Intermodal traffic experienced a notable decline, with a 2.9% drop in originations in June 2025 compared to the same month in the previous year. This decrease is attributed to ongoing global supply chain disruptions and reduced international shipments, as worldwide trade tensions and logistic bottlenecks persisted. Despite this setback, the second quarter of 2025 showed a 2% increase in intermodal traffic year-over-year, indicating a potential resilience amidst prevailing challenges.

Conversely, carload traffic — excluding intermodal — saw a 2.1% increase in June 2025 on a year-over-year basis. This marked the fourth consecutive month of gains, underscoring a steady, albeit fluctuating, demand within the industrial economy. The second quarter of 2025 particularly stood out with a 4.8% rise in carloads compared to Q2 2024, representing the largest quarterly gain since the third quarter of 2021.