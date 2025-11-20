Page Trucking acquires fellow Northeast bulk carrier

Page Trucking announced it has entered a deal to acquire fellow specialized bulk hauler Goulet Trucking. The deal creates a 500-truck fleet with 1,500 trailers and other pieces of equipment. The companies will operate under a new entity called Page GTC, Inc.

Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed. The deal is expected to close in the first quarter.

Weedsport, New York-based Page Trucking provides local, regional and long-haul transportation as well as warehousing and material management services. In addition to moving hazardous materials, it also serves the agricultural and industrial sectors.

“This partnership represents the next step in our ongoing effort to reinforce and expand our specialized bulk transportation capacity,” said Page Trucking President Dan Titus in a news release. “By combining our nationwide footprint with Goulet’s Northeast-leading hazardous and non-hazardous waste transportation capabilities, we are building a stronger, more resilient organization that will benefit customers across the bulk transportation industry.”