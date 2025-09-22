Panel: Jones Act a dire economic ‘burden’ for Hawaii

Hawaii and other American territories renewed their call for changes to the Jones Act which they said impose an unfair economic burden outside the continental United States.

Join the leaders shaping freight’s future at

F3: Future of Freight Festival, Oct 21-22.

Network with the industry’s best and discover what’s next. Register now!

The act requires U.S.-built and -crewed ships to move cargo between domestic destinations, including Hawaii, Alaska, Puerto Rico and Guam, outside the contiguous 48 states.

The comments came during a recent panel discussion hosted by the Cato Institute, a longtime critic of the Jones Act.

“These restrictions inflict significant harms,” said panel moderator Colin Grabow, associate director at Cato’s Herbert A. Stiefel Center for Trade Policy Studies, emphasizing the acute impact on regions that rely heavily on shipping for essential goods. He cited Sen. Hiram Fong of Hawaii who in the 1960s highlighted the exorbitant costs of shipping to non-contiguous states — an issue compounded by outdated legislation that continues to inflate shipping expenses.