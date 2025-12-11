Parcel business is bright spot for global postal operators

Steady growth in e-commerce parcel volumes and new lines of business are more than offsetting declines in traditional letter mail for global postal operators, but rising operating costs are squeezing profits, according to the latest annual report by International Post Corporation.

National posts saw the number of parcel shipments increase by 4.4% in 2024, with parcel and express revenue up by 3.8% year over year. Overall revenue for the 53 postal operators covered in the report grew 2% on average to $522 billion, the report said. While growth rates ranged widely, more than two-thirds of participants saw stable or increasing revenues in 2024.

The group’s operating profit margin of -0.8% worsened from -0.5% in 2023, as rising costs for labor, fuel, and transportation and other expenses outpaced gains in parcel revenue. In response to inflation and slowing economic growth, many postal operators are implementing cost-control measures, such as automation and optimizing logistics networks. Many posts and private parcel networks have been forced to increase shipping rates to help cover their costs.

The U.S. Postal Service posted a $2.7 billion operating loss for the fiscal year ended Sept. 30 compared to a $1.8 billion loss the prior year. Canada Post has been in the red for seven consecutive years and is on track for a record loss in 2025.