Peloton: Flexport wrongly charged millions in detention, demurrage fees

Peloton has filed a Federal Maritime Commission complaint against Flexport, alleging that Flexport’s practices cost the fitness company millions of dollars in unreasonable charges.

The complaint, filed this month, accuses digital freight forwarder Flexport of “wrongfully and unreasonably requiring Peloton to pay millions of dollars in unreasonable demurrage and detention charges.” Peloton used the company to handle its global logistics.

San Francisco-based Flexport transported Peloton containers between foreign and U.S. ports and to locations across the country. With the “store door shipments,” also referred to as “carrier haulage,” Flexport was responsible for arranging and paying for all aspects of the inland movement of the Peloton cargo, the complaint says.

The complaint accuses Flexport of improperly invoicing Peloton from 2020 through 2023, violating the Shipping Act. Flexport “repeatedly and chronically” failed to perform its inland transportation obligations, including not removing Peloton containers from ports, not delivering containers to their destinations in a timely manner and not returning empty containers on time, the complaint says.



