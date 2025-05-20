Sign In Newsletters Contact Us


Pitt Ohio opens maritime terminal in Norfolk, Virginia

37-door facility sits near Port of Norfolk

Todd Maiden
Pitt Ohio expands its presence in Virginia. (Photo: Jim Allen/FreightWaves)

Regional less-than-truckload carrier Pitt Ohio announced Tuesday it has opened a 37-door, cross-dock maritime terminal in Norfolk, Virginia.

The 15,000-square-foot facility sits 10 miles from the Port of Norfolk, providing transloading and consolidation services to Pitt Ohio’s customers. The site has hazmat certifications and can handle overweight containers as well as flatbed loads.

Pitt Ohio also operates as a nonvessel operating common carrier, handling all aspects of ocean shipping, customs and inland transportation.

The location will be served by Pitt Ohio’s privately owned chassis fleet.

“[The terminal’s] strategic location, near the Port of Norfolk and our Richmond LTL terminal, offers an unparalleled advantage by facilitating seamless integration between maritime, inland transport, and warehousing,” said Chuck Hammel, IV, Pitt Ohio vice president of supply chain, in a news release.

