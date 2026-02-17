Port of LA containers weaker on import lull

The Port of Los Angeles processed 812,000 twenty foot equivalent Units (TEUs) in January, lower by 12% compared to year-ago levels.
Falling volumes parallel lesser demand on the trans-Pacific ocean trade, which has weakened since a late peak season in 2025.
Results at the busiest U.S. container gateway were hard-pressed to match the surge of the 2025 period, when shippers scrambled to bring in goods ahead of President Donald Trump’s tariff deadlines.
Also, “inventories remain slightly higher, reflecting the earlier cargo surge and a more cautious restocking pace,” said port Executive Director Gene Seroka in a media briefing today. “U.S. trade policy continues to keep everyone on edge. However, the American consumer has shown remarkable resilience. And purchase orders that go out three months in advance to Asia look stable, a good sign.”
Geopolitics continue to weigh on global trade. Iran on Tuesday partially closed the Strait f Hormuz, as U.S. military forces gather for a possible attack. The waterway is a key passage for tanker traffic carrying Mideast crude oil to the global market.
January 2026 loaded imports totaled 421,594 TEUs, 13% lower y/y. Loaded exports fell to 104,297 TEUs, down 8%.
The hub processed 286,110 empty container units, an indicator of future import traffic, 12% less than a year ago.
