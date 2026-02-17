Port of LA containers weaker on import lull

The Port of Los Angeles processed 812,000 twenty foot equivalent Units (TEUs) in January, lower by 12% compared to year-ago levels.

Falling volumes parallel lesser demand on the trans-Pacific ocean trade, which has weakened since a late peak season in 2025.

Results at the busiest U.S. container gateway were hard-pressed to match the surge of the 2025 period, when shippers scrambled to bring in goods ahead of President Donald Trump’s tariff deadlines.

Also, “inventories remain slightly higher, reflecting the earlier cargo surge and a more cautious restocking pace,” said port Executive Director Gene Seroka in a media briefing today. “U.S. trade policy continues to keep everyone on edge. However, the American consumer has shown remarkable resilience. And purchase orders that go out three months in advance to Asia look stable, a good sign.”