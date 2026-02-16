Germany’s Hapag-Lloyd buying Zim of Israel for $4.2 billion

In a merger of two of the world’s largest container shipping lines, Hapag-Lloyd of Germany will acquire Israel’s Zim Integrated Shipping Services for $4.2 billion.

Zim (NYSE: ZIM) confirmed an earlier report by FreightWaves in an announcement Monday.

The all-cash deal values Zim at $35 per share, or $4.2 billion, a 58% premium to its prior-day closing price and 126% premium to its unaffected stock price.

Zim said the sale is structured so that a new Israel-based company, New ZIM, will acquire a portion of its business. Zim did not provide further details. But the new company, financed by an Israeli private equity investor, ensures state control of the carrier’s owned vessels, for security purposes.