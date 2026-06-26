Port of Long Beach, trucker launch Zero-Emission corridor to Mexico

The Port of Long Beach has officially recognized Bali Express Services’ proactive efforts to establish a Green Truck Corridor between Long Beach and Mexico.

Port executives joined Mexican consulate officials in commemorating Bali’s commitment to using clean trucks to move cargo along a route spanning roughly 125 miles between the southern California gateway and Mexico, the United States’ largest trading partner.

U.S.-Mexico trade reached an annual record of $873 billion in 2025, nearly 90% of that on land and most via truck.

“This is why initiatives like these matter and are making a difference,” said Port Chief Executive Noel Hacegaba.

Bali over the past year has moved cargo between Long Beach, its facility in San Diego County and into Mexico using trucks powered by a combination of compressed natural gas (CNG) and electric batteries.