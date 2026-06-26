Port of Long Beach, trucker launch Zero-Emission corridor to Mexico

The Port of Long Beach has officially recognized Bali Express Services’ proactive efforts to establish a Green Truck Corridor between Long Beach and Mexico.
Port executives joined Mexican consulate officials in commemorating Bali’s commitment to using clean trucks to move cargo along a route spanning roughly 125 miles between the southern California gateway and Mexico, the United States’ largest trading partner.
U.S.-Mexico trade reached an annual record of $873 billion in 2025, nearly 90% of that on land and most via truck.
“This is why initiatives like these matter and are making a difference,” said Port Chief Executive Noel Hacegaba.
Bali over the past year has moved cargo between Long Beach, its facility in San Diego County and into Mexico using trucks powered by a combination of compressed natural gas (CNG) and electric batteries.
The company, which operates 32 CNG and six EV trucks, plans to secure an additional 20 CNGs and 20 EVs this year, including Tesla Semi trucks, said company director Juan Baez.
“Having supply chain partners such as Bali Express Services is critical to our zero-emissions mission,” said Long Beach Harbor Commission President Frank Colonna. “Bali Express’ efforts will result in cleaner air along a busy international trade route.”
Baez said the company’s goal is to operate a fully zero-emissions fleet of more than 350 trucks by 2040.
“I am deeply honored to be recognized by the Port of Long Beach,” Baez said. “In the last 12 months alone, Bali’s green operations were equivalent to removing 1,930 vehicles from the road. We want to show the world that we can green our trucking operations and be a successful business.”
The port earlier this month announced Zero-Emission Truck Early Leaders Award, which rewards businesses that were the first to adopt zero-emissions trucks to serve marine terminals. Bali Express Services is among the 43 companies eligible for the award.
In May the port signed a memorandum of understanding with The Wonderful Company and Lincoln Transportation Services to establish the world’s first port-powered Green Truck Corridor connecting Long Beach over 150 miles to the state’s Central Valley.
Read more articles by Stuart Chirls here.
Read more:
Trade uncertainty leads South Carolina Ports to temporarily shut down container terminal
UPDATE: Iran attacks Evergreen vessel in Strait of Hormuz
Uncertainty? Imports surge 40% at busiest U.S. container gateway
Rail, ocean access backs new Americold cold chain facility at eastern Canada port
Supply Chain AI Symposium
Past the hype. Join operators, founders, and enterprise leaders figuring out how to deploy AI in supply chain.
F3: Future of Freight Festival
Industry-defining keynotes, rapid-fire technology demos, and industry leaders networking in experiences across Chattanooga - plus the inaugural F3 Awards Dinner featuring the FreightTech and Shipper of Choice reveals.
Past the hype. Join operators, founders, and enterprise leaders figuring out how to deploy AI in supply chain.The Old Post • Chicago, IL Register Now
Industry-defining keynotes, rapid-fire technology demos, and industry leaders networking in experiences across Chattanooga - plus the inaugural F3 Awards Dinner featuring the FreightTech and Shipper of Choice reveals.The Signal at Chattanooga Choo Choo • Chattanooga, TN Register Now