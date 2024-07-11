Port of Los Angeles completes Pier 400 rail expansion project

This story originally appeared on Trains.com.

LOS ANGELES — The Port of Los Angeles has announced completion of the Pier 400 rail expansion, a $73 million program to expand the on-dock yard at the container terminal operated by APM Terminals.

The project added five new storage tracks totaling 31,000 linear feet, new crossovers and turnouts, a concrete rail bridge with lighting, an asphalt access roadway, and modifications to the compressed air system. It also involved relocation of part of the lead track onto port property, realignment of the track connection to the storage yard, modifications to Reeves Avenue, and a relocation of the grade crossing from Nimitz Avenue to Reeves.

Use of the expanded rail yard is projected to eliminate an estimated 1,200 truck trips per day by 2040, the port says.



