FinanceIntermodalNewsTop StoriesTrucking

Port X Logistics expands drayage footprint in Denver Express deal

Denver Express accounts now have access to collaboration platform Turvo

Photo of Todd Maiden Todd MaidenTuesday, January 11, 2022
1 minute read
Port X Logistics adds cross-docking, warehousing and transportation provider
Port X Logistics adds cross-docking, warehousing and transportation provider (Photo: Jim Allen/FreightWaves)

Port X Logistics announced that it has acquired cross-docking, warehousing and transportation provider Denver Express.

Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

“Port X is excited to provide expanded drayage services out of Denver, Colorado,” Brian Kempisty, Port X Logistics founder, stated on the company’s blog.

The deal will provide Denver Express access to Turvo, a supply chain collaboration application. Turvo provides visibility on one platform that can be accessed by all stakeholders. The real-time technology encompasses end-to-end sight of inventory, orders and shipments.  

“We will provide all customers at Denver Express with Turvo — the revolutionary high-visibility tracking technology. We’re the easy button for drayage, transloading and trucking,” Kempisty continued.

The acquisition is expected to be integrated without disruption.

“I plan to stay at the Denver office and provide my years of industry knowledge to all Port X customers and continue working with the customers who have supported Denver Express over the years,” said Charlie Bodine, general manager at Denver Express.

Buffalo, New York-based Port X Logistics specializes in expediting container cargo throughout the U.S. and Canada. The company’s coast-to-coast operation utilizes company trucks and owner-operators to serve any port in either country. Its customers include freight forwarders looking to procure drayage, transloading and over-the-road trucking capabilities as well as project management and other supply chain solutions.

Photo of Todd Maiden

Todd Maiden

Based in Richmond, VA, Todd is the finance editor at FreightWaves. Prior to joining FreightWaves, he covered the TLs, LTLs, railroads and brokers for RBC Capital Markets and BB&T Capital Markets. Todd began his career in banking and finance before moving over to transportation equity research where he provided stock recommendations for publicly traded transportation companies.

