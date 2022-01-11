Port X Logistics expands drayage footprint in Denver Express deal

Port X Logistics announced that it has acquired cross-docking, warehousing and transportation provider Denver Express.

Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

“Port X is excited to provide expanded drayage services out of Denver, Colorado,” Brian Kempisty, Port X Logistics founder, stated on the company’s blog.

The deal will provide Denver Express access to Turvo, a supply chain collaboration application. Turvo provides visibility on one platform that can be accessed by all stakeholders. The real-time technology encompasses end-to-end sight of inventory, orders and shipments.

“We will provide all customers at Denver Express with Turvo — the revolutionary high-visibility tracking technology. We’re the easy button for drayage, transloading and trucking,” Kempisty continued.

The acquisition is expected to be integrated without disruption.

“I plan to stay at the Denver office and provide my years of industry knowledge to all Port X customers and continue working with the customers who have supported Denver Express over the years,” said Charlie Bodine, general manager at Denver Express.

Buffalo, New York-based Port X Logistics specializes in expediting container cargo throughout the U.S. and Canada. The company’s coast-to-coast operation utilizes company trucks and owner-operators to serve any port in either country. Its customers include freight forwarders looking to procure drayage, transloading and over-the-road trucking capabilities as well as project management and other supply chain solutions.

Click for more FreightWaves articles by Todd Maiden.

Watch: How you doin’, Port of New York/New Jersey