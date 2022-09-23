Ports of Halifax, Saint John brace for approaching Fiona

Hurricane Fiona continues its march northward up the Atlantic Ocean, and the Canadian ports of Halifax and Saint John are preparing for its arrival.

“We are actively monitoring the forecast related to Hurricane Fiona and communicating with our partners. Our port community is well equipped to make operational decisions which will prioritize health and safety of our waterfront workers and visitors,” Port Saint John spokesperson Jane Burchill told FreightWaves. Port Saint John is in New Brunswick.

The cruise schedule will continue to change with cancellations and additions, she said.

The Port of Halifax in Nova Scotia said Friday morning that vessel movements would be suspended as of 3 p.m. local time Friday and will resume when weather conditions allow. The port said pilot and terminal operations could be affected Friday and Saturday, and it recommended checking Environment Canada’s website for the most up-to-date forecast.

A hurricane wind warning is currently in effect in Halifax, with wind speeds north of 28 mph tonight before reaching greater than 75 mph around midnight, according to Environment Canada.

The National Hurricane Center of the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association said the brunt tropical storm-force winds could reach Atlantic Canada at roughly 8 p.m. Friday.

“Fiona is expected to affect portions of Atlantic Canada as a powerful hurricane-force cyclone tonight and Saturday, and significant impacts from high winds, storm surge, and heavy rainfall are expected. Hurricane and tropical storm warnings are in effect for much of Atlantic Canada,” the National Hurricane Center said Friday morning.

The forecast includes large swells generated by Fiona, which are expected to cause life-threatening surface and rip current conditions, the National Hurricane Center added.

