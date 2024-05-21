Ports of Los Angeles, Long Beach receive $112M for maintenance, repair

The ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach have been awarded a total of $112 million in federal money from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. Local and state leaders touted it as a milestone toward equitable funding.

The money, which comes from the Harbor Maintenance Tax, will finance maintenance and repair projects at the ports. The funds will also benefit a Salton Sea project addressing public health and the environment.

U.S. Sen. Alex Padilla, D-Calif., announced the funding, which comes from the fiscal year 2024 Army Corps of Engineers Work Plan. Almost $4 million will go to a Salton Sea feasibility study to address “public health crises … which have devastated the surrounding communities for far too long,” Padilla said in a news release. The Salton Sea is California’s most polluted inland lake.

“The Ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach move 40 percent of the nation’s container imports, transporting the goods that power our economy,” Padilla said. “I am glad to see the Army Corps heed my call to fund these crucial upgrades that will bolster global supply chains and make long overdue repairs to the ports.”



