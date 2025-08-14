Ports to DOT: Time for a maritime reboot

WASHINGTON – Seaports, waterway operators, and shippers are telling the Trump administration that a national freight plan will be incomplete without a significant focus on maritime transportation.

Comments filed with the U.S. Department Transportation by the Port of Los Angeles, the American Waterways Operators (AWO), and the National Waterways Conference echo a common theme: that maritime freight is undervalued and should be a higher priority within DOT’s National Freight Strategic Plan (NFSP), which is under review by the department.

“The lack of recognition and inclusion of waterborne freight transportation, and the omission of maritime facilities and networks in this national freight transportation framework creates a disconnect between the essential role of our ports and waterways and the broader goals of freight transportation, and highlights the need for a more balanced and inclusive approach in the NFSP,” said Julie Ufner, President and CEO of NWC, whose members includes ports, barge operators, and agriculture exporters.

Ufner also pointed out that the map designating the current National Multimodal Freight Network (NMFN) – which is to be used in conjunction with the NFSP – includes only 138 public ports, despite data showing more than 350 public ports “and thousands of private terminals in active use,” Ufner said. “At the same time, other modes, including privately held railroads, are abundantly represented on the map.”