Postal Service plans 8% fuel surcharge as Iran war raises transport costs

The U.S. Postal Service is seeking permission to impose a fuel surcharge on parcel products for the first time ever to cover soaring transportation costs for gasoline and diesel fuel, which have jumped more than 30% since the invasion of Iran by the United States and Israel nearly a month ago.

Parcel shipments would be charged an 8% fee, on top of their regular transportation charge, if the fee is approved.

The quasi-private agency on Wednesday sought permission from the Postal Regulatory Commission for a time-limited price adjustment on parcel shipments because of rapidly changing market prices for fuel. It would be the first time in its history that the Postal Service has applied a fuel fee, a common practice with private carriers like DHL, FedEx and UPS.

The Postal Service also said that the temporary surcharge would help it transition to a permanent mechanism for imposing surcharges on competitive products to support its universal service obligation in a more financially sustainable way. Last fiscal year, the USPS lost $9 billion, with an operating loss of about $2.7 billion.