Premier Bulk Systems acquires Canada east coast operator

Premier Bulk Systems has acquired fellow bulk liquid hauler Longhorn Transportation for an undisclosed sum.

The deal gives Ontario, Canada-based Premier Bulk Systems a presence in the Maritime Provinces along Canada’s east coast.

New Brunswick, Canada-based Longhorn provides bulk liquid truckload services, hauling petroleum products, asphalt and chemicals. The 21-year-old carrier also provides flatbed and dry van TL transportation.

“The addition of Longhorn into Premier’s operating network is highly complementary and leaves us well-positioned for ongoing commercial success and future growth,” said Kevin Berry, Premier’s founder and president, in a news release.