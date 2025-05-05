Premier Bulk Systems acquires Canada east coast operator

Premier Bulk Systems has acquired fellow bulk liquid hauler Longhorn Transportation for an undisclosed sum.
The deal gives Ontario, Canada-based Premier Bulk Systems a presence in the Maritime Provinces along Canada’s east coast.
New Brunswick, Canada-based Longhorn provides bulk liquid truckload services, hauling petroleum products, asphalt and chemicals. The 21-year-old carrier also provides flatbed and dry van TL transportation.
“The addition of Longhorn into Premier’s operating network is highly complementary and leaves us well-positioned for ongoing commercial success and future growth,” said Kevin Berry, Premier’s founder and president, in a news release.
Premier’s fleet includes approximately 120 tractors and 250 trailers, specializing in the transportation of chemicals and food-grade products. It also offers equipment maintenance and tank-cleaning services.
Premier was acquired by Illinois-based Heniff Transportation Systems in 2021. Heniff’s network includes roughly 2,000 tractors operating out of 100 locations.
“Premier’s values, goals and work ethic align perfectly with the Longhorn brand,” said Ryan Butland, founder and president of Longhorn. “This relationship will continue to advance our team forward while continuing our commitment to safety and service for our valued customers.”