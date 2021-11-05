Preview: F3 Virtual Experience, Nov. 9-11

Keynote speakers, fireside chats, live interviews, product demos, award presentations — and the unveiling of a game-changing SONAR product — are on the agenda for FreightWaves’ F3 Virtual Experience. The three-day event takes place Nov. 9-11; click here to register.

The F3 Virtual Experience leverages FreightWaves’ world class media and video production capabilities and will bring industry-leading FreightTech to life. The headline sponsor is J.B. Hunt 360.

‍Participants and viewers can engage with industry leaders, experts and entrepreneurs on FreightWaves’ newest virtual presentation platform. We’ll host live, interactive discussions focused around all modes – trucking, air, ocean and rail, along with rapid-fire demos showcasing the technology that is driving the industry forward.

Explore the future of freight, key factors impacting freight markets and the latest industry trends ranging from venture capital to drones to autonomous and electric vehicles.

‍Find out who is actively innovating in freight and disrupting the industry with new approaches as we recognize the most innovative companies in freight with our annual FreightTech 25 Awards, which will be presented in partnership with Ryder.

Keynote speakers

GUY RAZ Award-winning podcast creator, author, radio personality and journalist

ED NIEDERMEYER Author of “Ludicrous,” co-host of “The Autonocast” and director of communications at PAVE.

MIKE ISAAC Technology reporter at The New York Times, author of “Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber”

STUART SCOTT

Industry keynote Chief information officer and executive vice president at J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc.

