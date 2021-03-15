  • ITVI.USA
FreightWaves LIVENews

Preview: FreightWaves 3PL Summit, March 24

Speakers, agenda, registration and more information on the virtual summit

Monday, March 15, 2021
FreightWaves 3PL Summit

March 24, 2021 – Virtual Event

It’s the pros in the middle that keep the freight moving. After 2-3 years of relative calm in the freight brokerage markets, 2020 took a hard turn. The 2021 3PL Summit will highlight the best technology and practices to guide you to success this year.

Hear discussions on multi-modal optimization, customer relations, sales insights, market insights, pricing strategies and much more. See the leaders who have shaped the industry as it stands today and the innovators who will take it forward. 

MORE ON THE 3PL SUMMITCLICK HERE TO REGISTER

Speakers

ANDREW SILVER, CEO, MoLo Solutions — Has played an integral part in establishing what it means to be a values-driven freight broker. Click for more on Andrew

BRUCE CHAN, VP and senior analyst, Stifel — Has a specific focus on the global logistics industry, including freight forwarding, contract logistics, truck brokerage, and asset-light trucking. Click for more on Bruce

CHAD EICHELBERGER, president, Reliance Partners — Has extensive experience in risk management, compliance, best practices, and contracts as it relates to the transportation and insurance space. Click for more on Chad

DANNY LOE, president of Asset Light Logistics and CYO, ArcBest — Was named president, Asset-Light Logistics in September 2020 and chief yieldoOfficer for ArcBest Corporation in January 2017. Click for more on Danny

EMILY CHIARIZIA, general counsel, Armstrong Transport Group — Acts as a liaison with outside legal counsel for all legal matters and understands the relationships between freight brokers, carriers, railroad companies, shippers, and the stringent regulations that impact the transportation industry. Click for more on Emily

KYLE LINTNER, principal and managing director, K-Ratio — With nearly two decades of experience as a trader, he is now pioneering solutions for the newly formed freight futures market. Click for more on Kyle

LARRY KLEIN, vice president, Bringg — Manages Bringg’s logistics efforts with a focus on helping organizations better navigate their final mile operational and technology options. Click for more on Larry

LEE B. SALZ, author, “Sales Differentiation,” Sales Architects — A recognized specialist in Sales Differentiation, he helps organizations win more deals at the prices they want. Click for more on Lee

LILY SHEN, president and CEO, Transfix – Tripled Transfix’s growth by developing an innovative carrier strategy that provides unparalleled flexibility and service. Click for more on Lily

LUIS PAJARES, chief revenue officer, Turvo — His career has been focused on finding and developing disruptive technologies that modernize industries. Click for more on Luis

NOEL HACEGABA, deputy executive director, COO, Port of Long Beach — Successfully managed the port’s commercial operations during a period of significant industry realignment and led the recovery of its largest terminal following the biggest bankruptcy in shipping line industry history. Click for more on Noel

SAM POWERS, CEO, Trucker Cloud — Has spent his career in technology startups as a proven operations and sales expert, with the last eight years in the transportation industry. Click for more on Sam

3PL Summit agenda

Session topicTime (ET)
Welcome9 a.m.
Keynote: The Future of 3PLs and Freight Brokerages9:05 a.m.
Fuller Speed Ahead9:35 a.m.
Supply Chain Spotlight: What will the “new normal” look like for 3PLs?10:05 a.m.
Fireside chat: Digital freight matching and relationship-based service10:25 a.m.
Rapid-fire demos10:50 a.m.
#WithSonar11:10 a.m.
Fireside chat: How are companies adjusting in the face of capacity crunch?11:40 a.m.
Fireside chat: Procuring carrier capacity in 202112:05 p.m.
Rapid-fire demos12:25 p.m.
Icebreaker networking session presented by Loadsure12:50 p.m.
What The Truck?!?1:20 p.m.
Fireside chat: How 3PLs can differentiate themselves2:25 p.m.
Put That Coffee Down2:45 p.m.
Stackd: Solving the visibility symptom by digitizing the supply chain 3:10 p.m.
Rapid-fire demos3:35 p.m.
Fireside chat: Carrier safety and vetting — why there’s no golden rule3:55 p.m.
Great Quarter, Guys4:20 p.m.
Fireside chat: How imports drive domestic supply chains4:40 p.m.
Fireside chat: How smaller 3PLs can use technology to compete5 p.m.
Fireside chat: NFI5:15 p.m.
Closing remarks5:35 p.m.

Monday, March 15, 2021
