Preview: FreightWaves 3PL Summit, March 24

March 24, 2021 – Virtual Event

It’s the pros in the middle that keep the freight moving. After 2-3 years of relative calm in the freight brokerage markets, 2020 took a hard turn. The 2021 3PL Summit will highlight the best technology and practices to guide you to success this year.

Hear discussions on multi-modal optimization, customer relations, sales insights, market insights, pricing strategies and much more. See the leaders who have shaped the industry as it stands today and the innovators who will take it forward.

Speakers

ANDREW SILVER, CEO, MoLo Solutions — Has played an integral part in establishing what it means to be a values-driven freight broker.

BRUCE CHAN, VP and senior analyst, Stifel — Has a specific focus on the global logistics industry, including freight forwarding, contract logistics, truck brokerage, and asset-light trucking.

CHAD EICHELBERGER, president, Reliance Partners — Has extensive experience in risk management, compliance, best practices, and contracts as it relates to the transportation and insurance space.

DANNY LOE, president of Asset Light Logistics and CYO, ArcBest — Was named president, Asset-Light Logistics in September 2020 and chief yieldoOfficer for ArcBest Corporation in January 2017.

EMILY CHIARIZIA, general counsel, Armstrong Transport Group — Acts as a liaison with outside legal counsel for all legal matters and understands the relationships between freight brokers, carriers, railroad companies, shippers, and the stringent regulations that impact the transportation industry.

KYLE LINTNER, principal and managing director, K-Ratio — With nearly two decades of experience as a trader, he is now pioneering solutions for the newly formed freight futures market.

LARRY KLEIN, vice president, Bringg — Manages Bringg's logistics efforts with a focus on helping organizations better navigate their final mile operational and technology options.

LEE B. SALZ, author, "Sales Differentiation," Sales Architects — A recognized specialist in Sales Differentiation, he helps organizations win more deals at the prices they want.

LILY SHEN, president and CEO, Transfix – Tripled Transfix's growth by developing an innovative carrier strategy that provides unparalleled flexibility and service.

LUIS PAJARES, chief revenue officer, Turvo — His career has been focused on finding and developing disruptive technologies that modernize industries.

NOEL HACEGABA, deputy executive director, COO, Port of Long Beach — Successfully managed the port's commercial operations during a period of significant industry realignment and led the recovery of its largest terminal following the biggest bankruptcy in shipping line industry history.

SAM POWERS, CEO, Trucker Cloud — Has spent his career in technology startups as a proven operations and sales expert, with the last eight years in the transportation industry.

3PL Summit agenda