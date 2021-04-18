Preview: Net-Zero Carbon Summit, April 22

The climate is changing. Higher temperatures, more intense and frequent natural disasters, and rising sea levels are among the many challenges that climate change poses. The transportation sector has recognized its role and is paving the way for a more sustainable future.

From fuel efficiency and greenhouse gas reduction goals to hydrogen-powered aircraft and battery-electric trucks, sustainable transportation technologies are advancing every day.

Tune in to FreightWaves’ Net-Zero Carbon Summit on April 22 to hear industry experts discuss strategies to decarbonize the transportation sector.

Featured speakers

Angie Slaughter, Vice President of Sustainability Procurement, Anheuser-Busch

During her time with the company – spanning over 20 years – she has held several roles within operations and procurement dedicated to driving transformational change to ensure Anheuser-Busch remains an industry-leader in sustainability.

Blythe Brumleve, Founder, Digital Dispatch

In 2020, she spearheaded a new project — Freight School Playbook — as a cost-effective teaching method to overwhelmed companies and entrepreneurs with the latest freight marketing and sales strategies to help their businesses push forward.

Daniel Scarbrough, Founder, President & Chief Operating Officer, IncubEx

Has been a leader in environmental and energy markets for more than a decade, speaks frequently at industry events on environmental trading and serves on the Board of Directors of the Environmental Markets Association.

Daniela Perlmutter, SVP Marketing, Bringg

Has 15-plus years of experience leading global marketing for multibillion-dollar tech companies and SaaS start-ups and is a mentor at the Intel Ignite accelerator program for startups,

Doniga Feliz Markegard, Owner, Markegard Family LLC

Has a background in nature and permaculture and is dedicated to finding ways to regenerate lands and communities through ranching practices that build soil, sequester carbon, capture and purify water and enhance habitat.

Eric Gebhardt, Chief Technology Officer, Wabtec

A respected technologist with more than 30 years of experience, he built his career developing innovative technology solutions in power generation, battery storage, renewables, and distributed power.

Hugh Donnell, N. American Truck Market & Truck OEM Business Leader, Cummins

Has over 32 years of experience in the commercial on-highway transportation industry, with 27 years at Cummins in various roles including new product development, business strategy, product introduction, business growth, product sales.

Josh Raglin, Chief Sustainability Officer, Norfolk Southern

Has spent 25 years in the fields of conservation, forestry, and environmental stewardship and as chief sustainability officer, he leads efforts to transform the company’s sustainability strategy.

Kathleen Hegyesi, Senior Program Manager, Flexport.org

Helps companies measure, reduce and offset greenhouse gases from shipping — a critical factor to achieving global climate targets.

Lila Holzman, Senior Energy Program Manager, As You Sow

Engages with businesses to push for action on climate change and is an active member of the Northern California Peace Corps Association, serving as president of the board of directors from 2018-21.

Lisa Street, Director of Global Carbon Pricing, OPIS by IHS Markit

Expert in developing pricing solutions for compliance and voluntary carbon markets as well as refined products spot markets, with her current work focusing on bringing transparency to the voluntary carbon market.

Matt Waller, Dean, Univ. of Arkansas ­- Sam M. Walton College of Business

Began his career as a visiting assistant professor at the University of Arkansas in 1994, was named a full professor in 2007, and has been the dean of the college since May 1, 2016.

Milton Bevington, Principal, Carbon Neutral Consulting

His current research is the deepest look to date at an idea that might soon change the face of global shipping — substituting carbon-free fuels like ammonia for the polluting ones used today.

Pablo Koziner, President, Nikola Energy

Leads Nikola’s hydrogen fueling and battery charging business and has extensive global energy and distribution services experience.

Rachel Schwalbach, VP of ESG, C.H. Robinson

Responsible for diversity, equity & inclusion, environmental sustainability, and community relations and charitable giving; she also leads the work of the C.H. Robinson Foundation.

Rick Zullo, Co-Founder and General Partner, Equal Ventures

Focuses on investments in climate, supply chain, insurance and next-generation commerce and sits on the boards of David Energy, SmartHop, ThreeFlow, Leap Retail and others that are still in stealth.

Tim Gagnon, VP of Analytics and Data Science, C.H. Robinson

Under his leadership, Robinson Labs is focused on identifying even more ways to bring together C.H. Robinson’s technology and information advantage to deliver solutions that reduce shipping costs, simplify processes and drive greater reliability and visibility.

Fireside chats

Scheduled topics for the Fireside Chats include: