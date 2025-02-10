Project freight allows Radiant to overcome ‘pretty tough’ market

Radiant Logistics beat quarterly expectations Monday, but the bulk of the outperformance came from hurricane-related restocking opportunities. The company noted a still difficult operating environment but sounded more constructive on a recovery in the coming quarters.

“More broadly, it’s pretty tough out there for us and our competitors,” CEO Bohn Crain said on a conference call.

He said the market has been bouncing along the bottom for several quarters now and that shippers remain aggressive with price expectations. However, looking out on the horizon, Crain sees “significantly more upside than downside.”

The Renton, Washington-based 3PL reported adjusted earnings per share of 22 cents for the fiscal second quarter ended Dec. 31. The result was 12 cents higher than a consensus of two estimates averaging 10 cents and 11 cents higher year over year.



