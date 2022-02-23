Project44 expands in Europe, unveils new product offering

Supply chain visibility leader project44 made a ​​trio of announcements on Wednesday, informing customers about a new product focused on providing accurate estimated delivery dates, an expansion in Europe and a new “trade up” policy that will allow companies to switch to the company’s solution for three months free.

With a growing worldwide presence, project44 tracks more than 1 billion shipments per year for some familiar names, including Walmart (NYSE: WMT) and Neiman Marcus. The company’s platform supports tracking for all kinds of deliveries, including parcel, freight, courier, returns and white-glove, improving visibility across the entire product life cycle from pre-purchase to post-shipment.

In September, project44 acquired last-mile technology company Convey for $255 million, one of the only last-mile visibility providers to appear in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Real-Time Transportation Visibility Platforms.

Watch: project44 and FreightWaves announce data partnership

“Project44 is upping the ante for last-mile visibility through product innovation and global expansion,” said project44 founder and CEO Jett McCandless. “With the relentless growth of e-commerce volumes, project44 enables the brands we all love to deliver products with the transparency, timeliness and trust that modern consumers need.”

The announcement introduced Convert, a product that can take some of the uncertainty out of delivery time frames. Leveraging machine learning models that draw upon 11 billion shipment use cases, Convert inserts accurate and dynamic estimated delivery dates onto e-commerce checkout pages so that customers can have more transparency around when their products will arrive.

Convert provides customers with three estimates: one conservative, one aggressive and one that uses predictive modeling. Those three data points are combined to indicate a “most likely delivery date.” By improving customer confidence in delivery dates, Convert figures to reduce cart abandonment and improve overall satisfaction.

“Project44’s market-leading, predictive data science makes Convert unparalleled to anything currently available,” said Chief Product Officer Vernon O’Donnell. “This latest development further proves no other organization begins to compare to the breadth of project44’s data and last-mile capabilities.”

The company also announced that its platform would be extending last-mile visibility capabilities to Europe, giving brands a multimodal view that spans the journey from raw materials to the consumer’s doorstep across Europe and North America. Existing project44 customers will now be able to take advantage of an optimized last mile in a new market.

The company also revealed on Wednesday a policy that would allow brands to try out its service for free. The “trade up” initiative will allow qualifying customers to switch from their existing last-mile visibility provider to project44 for up to three months free, easing the transition between platforms.

“We saw results almost immediately in cost savings and efficiency gains that make project44 a critical element of keeping our delivery promises to our customers,” said Seth Goldman, CEO of UrbanStems, a project44 customer. “Not only are our customers happier with their experience, but I’m delighted to share that our own internal care team is happier and more productive due to project44’s platform.”

Project44 is coming off a record-breaking quarter that saw it post a valuation of $2.4 billion, as well as better-than-expected bookings, account wins and retention. It was also recognized as the No. 1 company on FreightWaves’ FreightTech 25 awards.

