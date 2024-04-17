Prologis reports in-line Q1, slightly trims 2024 outlook

Logistics warehouse operator Prologis slightly lowered its 2024 guidance on Wednesday as it expects leasing activity to “stay competitive” in some markets. It’s calling for occupancy and net operating income to step lower.

Prologis (NYSE: PLD) reported core funds from operations (FFO) of $1.28 in the first quarter of 2024, which was in line with the consensus estimate. It lowered FFO guidance by 1% to a new range of $5.37 to $5.47, which was slightly below analysts’ expectations of $5.50 at the time of the print.

“While operating conditions are healthy in the majority of our markets, customers remain focused on controlling costs, which is weighing on decision making and the pace of leasing,” said Hamid Moghadam, co-founder and CEO.

Rental revenue increased 12% year over year (y/y) to $1.83 billion, pushing consolidated revenue 11% higher to $1.96 billion.