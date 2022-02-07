Quick-hitting snowstorm returning to Northeast

Another round of harsh winter weather could delay truckers this week in parts of the Northeast.

After a strong nor’easter slammed the region last week, with daily record snow totals of nearly 24 inches in a few cities, a quick-hitting storm developing off the East Coast will add several more inches of snow in some places.

The storm was already producing snow and freezing rain in the Carolinas early Monday. This will spread into the mid-Atlantic and New England throughout the day Monday, impacting the Interstate 95 corridor. Icy conditions are possible, and the National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory from Philadelphia to the Maine-Canada border.

Most areas won’t see more than a glaze of ice, but this could be enough to cause issues, especially on bridges, overpasses and secondary roads.

The heavy snow will hit mostly Monday night and Tuesday, primarily in Maine, where totals are forecast to reach 4 to 7 inches in Presque Isle, Caribou, Van Buren, Mars Hill, East Millinocket,

Houlton, Blanchard, Bangor, Amherst, Eastbrook, Dover-Foxcroft and Danforth. Look for 3 to 6 inches in Carroll County in eastern New Hampshire, which borders Maine.

Strong winds may also develop, leading to blowing snow and brief periods of reduced visibility.

Tuesday night and Wednesday the storm will move into the Canadian Maritimes, impacting parts of the Trans-Canada Highway.

Major lanes of concern

• Interstate 95 from Philadelphia to Houlton.

• Interstate 85 from Columbia, South Carolina, to Durham, North Carolina.

• Trans-Canada Highway in Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island; Fredericton, New Brunswick; and St. John’s, Newfoundland.

Other notable weather this week

High winds could give truckers a tough time in central Montana, southeastern Wyoming and southern California the first couple of days of the week. The risk of rollovers will be elevated. Santa Ana wind gusts in parts of the Los Angeles and San Diego areas will hit 40 to 60 mph. Gusts will reach 60 mph on sections of Interstates 25 and 80 in Wyoming, while gusts will hit 60 to 80 mph in Cut Bank, Helena, Great Falls and Havre, Montana.

Record warmth is possible in parts of California and the Desert Southwest later in the week. Highs could soar into the 80s, potentially hitting 90 in a few spots.

