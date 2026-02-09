Radiant Logistics beats FQ2 expectations

Radiant Logistics beat quarterly expectations on Monday after the market closed.

Management from the company said on a call with analysts that customers are “growing increasingly bullish” even as international ocean volumes remain soft. It noted broad tightening in domestic truck capacity but said the impact hasn’t yet shown up in the financials.

The Renton, Washington-based 3PL said it is having success with the rollout of Navegate, a proprietary global trade management platform. The offering aggregates and organizes supply chain data, providing customers with better routing and capacity purchasing options. (Radiant acquired Navegate in 2021.)

“We believe this speed to market and ease of deployment represent a clear competitive advantage and that Navegate will serve as a meaningful catalyst for organic growth as we introduce the technology to our current and prospective customers in coming quarters,” said Bohn Crain, Radiant founder and CEO, in a news release.