Sign In Newsletters Contact Us
FinanceLogisticsNews

Radiant Logistics buys majority stake in Mexican transportation company

Weport investment bolsters forwarding, value-added services offerings

Todd Maiden
·
Radiant Logistics acquires a majority stake in Weport for an undisclosed sum. (Photo: Jim Allen/FreightWaves)
Gemini Sparkle

Key Takeaways:

  • Radiant Logistics acquired an 80% stake in Mexican logistics provider Weport.
  • Weport offers ocean/air freight forwarding, multimodal services, customs brokerage, and warehousing.
  • The acquisition aims to strengthen Radiant's presence in Mexico and expand its North American footprint.
  • Weport will retain its brand and leadership initially, transitioning to the Radiant name next year.
Key takeaways sponsored by SONAR
See a mistake? Contact us.

Radiant Logistics announced Tuesday that it has acquired an 80% equity stake in Mexico City-based transportation and logistics provider Weport.

Privately held Weport offers ocean and airfreight forwarding and multimodal domestic services. The company also provides value-added services, including customs brokerage and warehousing.

Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Similar to Radiant’s (NYSE: RLGT) past acquisitions, the purchase price will be based on future financial performance and Radiant has an option to acquire the remaining 20% of the acquired entity.

“We have been looking for the right next transaction to complement the Radiant network and solidify our capabilities in Mexico and we found it in Weport,” said Bohn Crain, Radiant founder and CEO, in a news release. “In addition to supporting Radiant’s legacy and prospective customers across Mexico, Weport is well positioned to serve as a platform to help us continue to scale our North American footprint.”

Weport will continue to operate under its banner with current leadership remaining in place. It will transition to the Radiant name next year.

“I am excited for the opportunity to leverage our own strengths along with the capabilities of the larger Radiant network to bring additional value to our customers, while supporting the broader Radiant Network here in Mexico,” said Ricardo Rochman, Weport founder.

More FreightWaves articles by Todd Maiden:

Todd Maiden

Based in Richmond, VA, Todd is the finance editor at FreightWaves. Prior to joining FreightWaves, he covered the TLs, LTLs, railroads and brokers for RBC Capital Markets and BB&T Capital Markets. Todd began his career in banking and finance before moving over to transportation equity research where he provided stock recommendations for publicly traded transportation companies.