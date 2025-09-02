Radiant Logistics buys majority stake in Mexican transportation company

Radiant Logistics announced Tuesday that it has acquired an 80% equity stake in Mexico City-based transportation and logistics provider Weport.

Privately held Weport offers ocean and airfreight forwarding and multimodal domestic services. The company also provides value-added services, including customs brokerage and warehousing.

Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Similar to Radiant’s (NYSE: RLGT) past acquisitions, the purchase price will be based on future financial performance and Radiant has an option to acquire the remaining 20% of the acquired entity.