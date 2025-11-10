Radiant Logistics navigating downside of freight cycle

Renton, Washington-based 3PL Radiant Logistics beat analysts’ expectations for its fiscal first quarter ended Sept. 30.

Radiant (NYSE: RLGT) reported adjusted earnings per share of 9 cents for the period. The result was a penny ahead of the consensus estimate but 7 cents lower year over year. A $1.3 million charge, or 2 cents per share, was incurred in bad debt expense tied to the bankruptcy of auto parts manufacturer First Brands.

Consolidated revenue of $227 million was up 11% y/y and $20 million ahead of the consensus estimate. Incremental revenue generated from recent acquisitions was only partially offset by a soft freight market.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization of $6.8 million was 28% lower y/y. An 11.4% adjusted EBITDA margin was 500 basis points lower. (The adjusted EBITDA margin would have been 13.7% without the bad debt expense.)