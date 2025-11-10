Sign In Newsletters Contact Us
Radiant Logistics navigating downside of freight cycle

3PL will re-leverage balance sheet to fund acquisitions, repurchase stock

Shares of RLGT were off 1% in after-hours trading on Monday after closing the day up 2%. (Photo: Jim Allen/FreightWaves)
Key Takeaways:

  • Radiant Logistics exceeded Q1 analyst estimates for revenue and adjusted EPS, with revenue up 11% year-over-year, although adjusted earnings and EBITDA declined due to a bad debt charge and a soft freight market.
  • The company is prioritizing its proprietary Navegate global trade management platform as a key catalyst for future organic growth by enhancing customer supply chain efficiency and reducing costs.
  • Radiant maintains a strong financial position with low net debt and a substantial untapped credit facility, which it plans to use for share repurchases and strategic acquisitions.
Renton, Washington-based 3PL Radiant Logistics beat analysts’ expectations for its fiscal first quarter ended Sept. 30.

Radiant (NYSE: RLGT) reported adjusted earnings per share of 9 cents for the period. The result was a penny ahead of the consensus estimate but 7 cents lower year over year. A $1.3 million charge, or 2 cents per share, was incurred in bad debt expense tied to the bankruptcy of auto parts manufacturer First Brands.

Consolidated revenue of $227 million was up 11% y/y and $20 million ahead of the consensus estimate. Incremental revenue generated from recent acquisitions was only partially offset by a soft freight market.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization of $6.8 million was 28% lower y/y. An 11.4% adjusted EBITDA margin was 500 basis points lower. (The adjusted EBITDA margin would have been 13.7% without the bad debt expense.)

Table: Radiant’s key performance indicators

The company outlined a longer-term revenue opportunity from expanded customer adoption of Navegate, a proprietary global trade management platform. It said the offering, which aggregates and organizes supply-chain data, provides customers with improved routing and capacity purchasing tools while reducing costs.

(Radiant acquired Navegate in 2021.)

“We believe this speed to market and ease of deployment represent a clear competitive advantage and that Navegate will serve as a meaningful catalyst for organic growth as we introduce the technology to our current and prospective customers in coming quarters,” said Founder and CEO Bohn Crain in a news release.

Radiant ended the quarter with $2 million in net debt. The bulk of its $200 million credit facility remains untapped. It will use cash generated from operations and the credit revolver to fund additional share repurchases and acquisitions, including converting third-party agent stations into company-owned operations.

Shares of RLGT were off 1% in after-hours trading on Monday after closing the day up 2%.

