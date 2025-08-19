Randy Marten returns as Marten Transport CEO

Refrigerated carrier Marten Transport announced Tuesday that CEO Tim Kohl will retire from the company at the end of September. Marten’s executive chairman, Randy Marten, will step back into the CEO role on Oct. 1.

“We are very thankful to Tim for his tenure as CEO and previously as President with the Company since joining us in 2007,” said Marten in a news release. “He championed the Company’s transformation to a multifaceted business that led to a period of unprecedented growth, often during complex and challenging environments.”

Like many truckload carriers across the industry, Marten (NASDAQ: MRTN) has focused on lowering its tractor count to improve utilization through an extended downturn. The Wisconsin-based company also unloaded its struggling intermodal unit to Hub Group (NASDAQ: HUBG) last month.

Marten has been with the company since 1974, serving as its CEO from 2005 to 2021. He has been chairman of the board since 1993 and was named Marten’s executive chairman in 2021.