Reading & Northern promotes Raffa

The Reading & Northern Railroad has promoted Jim Raffa to vice president, marketing and sales, the company announced.
In his new position, Raffa will assist Chief Executive Andy Muller and President Wayne Michel in creating and implementing the company’s commercial strategy.
The R&N has seen freight traffic increase more than 50% over the last decade through significant increases in anthracite coal and development of a frac sand franchise spearheaded by Raffa. He is currently responsible for the petrochemicals and minerals markets along with industrial development, and will take a lead role in the R&N’s effort to purchase rail lines currently owned by the Luzerne County Redevelopment Authority.
“Jim has done an amazing job in growing our frac sand business,” Muller said in a release, “as he oversaw the creation and building of our Tunkhannock transload operation, which will handle over 4,000 carloads of sand this year. As we embark on expansion opportunities, including in Luzerne County, Jim is the perfect person to ensure that we offer exceptional service to the new Reading & Northern customers as well as continuing our focus on service to all our customers.”
Raffa’s more than 35 years in the rail industry began in 1989 as a trackman with R&N predecessor Blue Mountain & Reading. He also served in an ownership position with the Lehigh Railway and Luzerne Susquehanna Railway from 2007 to 2020, when those lines were sold to R.J. Corman.
