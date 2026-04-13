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Red flags as busiest Asia-US trade lane hits OOCL results

Chinese carrier posts lower earnings as freight rates normalize

Stuart Chirls
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(Photo: SC Ports)

The parent of Orient Overseas Container Line saw profits fall in the first quarter of 2026 as freight rates normalized amid higher box volumes. 

Parent OOIL said unaudited results for the quarter ended March 31 showed volume growth but further pressure on prices.

Liner revenue at OOCL was $2.14 billion, down 7.6% year‑on‑year, while liftings totaled 1.997 million twenty foot equivalent units, up 1.7% year-on-year. This compared to global volume growth of 7.5% in January-February, according to data from Container Trade Statistics.

Loadable capacity increased by 4.3% from a year ago, ahead of the volume increase and pushing average revenue per TEU down by 9.1% y/y , reflecting softer market pricing.

Among major trade lanes, the trans‑Pacific took the biggest hit as liftings fell 5.9% to 523,385 TEU and revenue declined 16.8% to $744.8 million. Asia‑Europe liftings were higher by 11.8% to 384,893 TEUs, though revenue was down 4.5% to $481.9 million.

For full-year 2025, revenue was $8.78 billion, down 10.6% y/y; liftings were 7.874 million TEUs, up 3.7%.

OOIL also noted delivery of nine new 16,828 TEU vessels in 2025, completing that series.

Read more articles by Stuart Chirls here.

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Stuart Chirls

Stuart Chirls is a journalist who has covered the full breadth of railroads, intermodal, container shipping, ports, supply chain and logistics for Railway Age, the Journal of Commerce and IANA. He has also staffed at S&P, McGraw-Hill, United Business Media, Advance Media, Tribune Co., The New York Times Co., and worked in supply chain with BASF, the world's largest chemical producer. Reach him at stuartchirls@firecrown.com.