Red flags as busiest Asia-US trade lane hits OOCL results

The parent of Orient Overseas Container Line saw profits fall in the first quarter of 2026 as freight rates normalized amid higher box volumes.

Parent OOIL said unaudited results for the quarter ended March 31 showed volume growth but further pressure on prices.

Liner revenue at OOCL was $2.14 billion, down 7.6% year‑on‑year, while liftings totaled 1.997 million twenty foot equivalent units, up 1.7% year-on-year. This compared to global volume growth of 7.5% in January-February, according to data from Container Trade Statistics.

Loadable capacity increased by 4.3% from a year ago, ahead of the volume increase and pushing average revenue per TEU down by 9.1% y/y , reflecting softer market pricing.