Regional Rail acquires Cincinnati Eastern Railroad

This story originally appeared on Trains.com.
KENNETT SQUARE, Pa. — Regional Rail LLC has added to its holdings in the Midwest with the acquisition of Cincinnati Eastern Railroad, a 70-mile Ohio short line. The company now has seven railroads in Ohio, Indiana and Illinois.
“The Regional Rail team and I are delighted to partner with the team at the Cincinnati Eastern Railroad,” Regional Rail CEO Al Sauer said in a press release. “We look forward to building on the strong entrepreneurial culture at the railroad to further grow services with existing customers and support new opportunities.”
The railroad, which operates on trackage owned by Norfolk Southern, runs between Clare and Mineral Springs, Ohio. Its customers’ products include aggregates, food and agriculture, and paper products.
“We are proud of what we have accomplished at the Cincinnati Eastern Railroad since we commenced operations in 2014,” said founder Paul Didelius and President and co-owner Chris Whitley. “Having spent a lot of time with Al and the Regional Rail team, we believe they are the right partner for the railroad’s next phase of growth.”
Since partnering with investment firm 3i Group, Regional Rail has grown from three railroads in the Northeast to 16 operations nationally. It provides rail operations, car storage and transloading in the U.S. and western Canada, along with crossing signal design, construction and maintenance through subsidiary Diamondback Signal.
“The acquisition of the Cincinnati Eastern Railroad is an exciting addition for Regional Rail,” said Rob Collins, managing partner and head of North American infrastructure for 3i, “and fits perfectly with our strategy of supporting local management as they strive to grow with customers, our Class I partners, and local communities. We look forward to providing continued support to Regional Rail for all future opportunities.”