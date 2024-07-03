Regional Rail acquires Cincinnati Eastern Railroad

This story originally appeared on Trains.com.

KENNETT SQUARE, Pa. — Regional Rail LLC has added to its holdings in the Midwest with the acquisition of Cincinnati Eastern Railroad, a 70-mile Ohio short line. The company now has seven railroads in Ohio, Indiana and Illinois.

“The Regional Rail team and I are delighted to partner with the team at the Cincinnati Eastern Railroad,” Regional Rail CEO Al Sauer said in a press release. “We look forward to building on the strong entrepreneurial culture at the railroad to further grow services with existing customers and support new opportunities.”

The railroad, which operates on trackage owned by Norfolk Southern, runs between Clare and Mineral Springs, Ohio. Its customers’ products include aggregates, food and agriculture, and paper products.



