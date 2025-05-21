Regulatory risk a red signal to rail mergers, investors told

NEW YORK – Executives from Canadian National, CPKC, CSX and Norfolk Southern poured cold water on talk about potential Class I railroad mergers during an investment conference this week.

Mergers have become a hot topic in some railroad boardrooms in recent months amid stagnant rail volume, revenue and stock prices. Some see a U.S. transcontinental merger as a way to jump-start volume and earnings growth.

CPKC (NYSE: CP) Chief Executive Keith Creel, who put together the historic 2023 merger of Canadian Pacific and Kansas City Southern, said the Surface Transportation Board’s tougher 2001 merger review rules are an insurmountable barrier.

“There’s always been an argument why it could make sense, but the arguments would have to be able to ignore the regulatory risk that is undeniably there,” Creel told the Wolfe Research 18th Annual Global Transportation & Industrials Conference Wednesday.

Keith Creel

The CP-KCS deal was judged under the STB’s old merger review rules.