Report: CSX talks with investment bank about merger options

CSX has declined to comment on a Bloomberg report that it has engaged Goldman Sachs to advise it about potential merger options.

Today’s news follows this week’s announcement that Union Pacific (NYSE: UNP) will acquire Norfolk Southern (NYSE: NSC) in an $85 billion deal that would create the first transcontinental freight railroad.

Industry analysts believe the UP-NS combination will put pressure on BNSF Railway and CSX (NASDAQ: CSX) to respond, either through a merger of their own or by BNSF launching a bid for NS. BNSF has declined to comment.

CSX Chief Executive Joe Hinrichs said last week — prior to the UP-NS announcement — that the railroad would not rule out merger talks.