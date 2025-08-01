Sign In Newsletters Contact Us
Report: CSX talks with investment bank about merger options

Union Pacific’s deal with Norfolk Southern could pressure other Class Is

Trains.com Staff
(Photo: FreightWaves/Jim Allen)
Key Takeaways:

  • CSX is reportedly working with Goldman Sachs to explore potential merger options, possibly in response to Union Pacific's acquisition of Norfolk Southern.
  • The Union Pacific-Norfolk Southern merger is expected to pressure CSX and BNSF Railway to consider similar strategies, such as mergers or further acquisitions.
  • CSX's CEO has previously indicated openness to merger discussions, and an activist investor has suggested CSX could be a takeover target due to lagging performance.
  • Industry analysts believe the merger of Union Pacific and Norfolk Southern will create the first transcontinental freight railroad.
CSX has declined to comment on a Bloomberg report that it has engaged Goldman Sachs to advise it about potential merger options.

Today’s news follows this week’s announcement that Union Pacific (NYSE: UNP) will acquire Norfolk Southern (NYSE: NSC) in an $85 billion deal that would create the first transcontinental freight railroad.

Industry analysts believe the UP-NS combination will put pressure on BNSF Railway and CSX (NASDAQ: CSX) to respond, either through a merger of their own or by BNSF launching a bid for NS. BNSF has declined to comment.

CSX Chief Executive Joe Hinrichs said last week — prior to the UP-NS announcement — that the railroad would not rule out merger talks.

Activist investor Ancora on Wednesday said that CSX could be a merger target if its performance metrics continue to lag the other Class I railroads.

Trains.com Staff