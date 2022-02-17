Car carrier with Porsches, VWs catches on fire in Atlantic

The 22 crew members of the car carrier Felicity Ace have been rescued after the ship caught fire Wednesday near the Azores in the Atlantic Ocean.

The 17-year-old ship, owned by Mitsui OSK Lines and sailing under the Panama flag, was en route to the Port of Davisville in Rhode Island. It had departed from Emden, Germany, on Feb. 10. It was about 90 nautical miles southwest of the island of Faial in the Azores.

The Portuguese navy and several merchant marine ships were involved in the rescue. The crew was transported to the Resilient Warrior, a tanker ship operated by Polembros Shipping.

The ship caught fire in the cargo hold, according to a statement from the navy.

Media outlets reported that the ship was carrying a heavy load of Porsches and Volkswagen vehicles. It can carry a maximize amount of 4,000 cars.

Automotive news outlet The Drive said it received a statement from Porsche that read: “Our immediate thoughts are of the 22 crew of the merchant ship ‘Felicity Ace,’ all of whom we understand are safe and well as a result of their rescue by the Portuguese Navy following reports of a fire on board. …

“We believe a number of our cars are among the cargo on board the ship. No further details of the specific cars affected are available at this time – we are in close contact with the shipping company and will share more information in due course.”

Another shot of the abandoned Felicity Ace on fire pic.twitter.com/K5KrnQCdZK — Mike Schuler (@MikeSchuler) February 17, 2022

I just got the call from my dealer. My car is now adrift, possibly on fire, in the middle of the ocean. https://t.co/Ge2DYk8IJ0 — Matt "I Park Cars" Farah (@TheSmokingTire) February 16, 2022

This is a developing story.