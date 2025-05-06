Rising transportation pricing in April outpaced capacity growth

Transportation metrics were mixed in April, according to a monthly survey gauging sentiment among supply chain managers.

The Logistics Managers’ Index – a diffusion index in which a reading above 50 indicates expansion while one below 50 signals contraction – showed capacity, utilization and pricing remained in expansion territory during the month.

Transportation capacity (55.2) ticked higher, up 1.6 percentage points sequentially during the month as utilization (53.3) increased again but at a pace that was 70 basis points lower than in March. Utilization came in at the lowest level recorded since November 2023, turning negative to 45.9 in the second half of the month compared to a 59.6 reading in the first two weeks of April.

Transportation prices (62.3) grew at a rate that was 5.8 points higher sequentially even as capacity expanded and utilization cooled.



