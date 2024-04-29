Ryder opens second cross-border facility along Mexican border

Ryder System Inc. has opened a logistics facility in El Paso, Texas, aiming to tap into growing cross-border trade between the U.S. and Mexico.

Ryder’s newly built 50,000-square-foot logistics facility is aimed at supporting global firms that are nearshoring manufacturing operations to Mexico, officials said. The facility is near the Ysleta-Zaragoza International Bridge, which connects El Paso to Juarez, Mexico.

“If you look at the latest numbers, U.S. trade with Mexico is at nearly $800 billion annually, and the Ysleta port processes about nine to 10% of that,” Frank Bateman, vice president of supply chain operations for Ryder, said in a news release. “The site in El Paso also has the advantage of being strategically located along a popular stopping point for trucks, not only heading north and south across the border but for domestic loads heading east and west along Interstate 10.”

The El Paso facility features 20 dock doors and room for 350 trailers. It will provide cross-dock services, including consolidation and de-consolidation, storage for imports and exports, 24/7 yard operations, and other value-added services.