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Sam’s Club rolls out 1-hour express delivery option

Service fits with Walmart’s e-commerce growth strategy

Eric Kulisch
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Sam’s Club is offering ultra-fast delivery from its 600-plus store locations, including this one in York, Pennsylvania. (Photo: Shutterstock/George Sheldon)

Sam’s Club has introduced a one-hour delivery option for online shoppers, expanding on its previous three-hour delivery window as part of Walmart’s strategic push to catch up to Amazon in e-commerce sales.

The membership retail club began offering ultra-fast delivery from its 600-plus stores on April 2 after an initial trial run in select markets and has fulfilled nearly 65,000 deliveries so far, according to a news release on Thursday. The average express order is being delivered in just 55 minutes. The 10 fastest deliveries were completed in less than 12 minutes.

A significant share of the orders includes everyday essentials such as bottled water, produce, rotisserie chicken and paper goods, not just convenience add-ons or urgent needs. The Walmart (NASDAQ: WMT) division said the shopping habits indicate super fast delivery is moving from novelty to the norm.

Members can now choose between two express delivery options: an enhanced one-hour or less service at a flat $10 for Plus members / $22 for Club members, or the traditional three hours-or- less service at a reduced $5 for Plus members / $17 for Club members on eligible items. Standard delivery, shipping, and curbside pickup are also available.

“Members love our three hours-or-less express delivery, but they told us they wanted an even faster option — so, we delivered,” said Greg Pulsifer, senior vice president, eCommerce at Sam’s Club.

Sam’s Club is leveraging in-house Walmart technology for real-time inventory visibility and fulfilment optimization.

Sam’s Club and Walmart crowd source drivers through the Spark app. Drivers select orders they want to deliver with their own vehicles and pick them up at Walmart stores. 

E-commerce as a share of Walmart’s total sales reached a record 23% in the fourth quarter, up from 11.4% in early 2022, after growing 27% year over year. For the full year, e-commerce sales exceeded $150 billion for the first time, up 5.5% from two years ago.  The number of orders delivered in under three hours increased more than 60% in 2025, management said during the company’s earnings presentation in February. At Walmart U.S., 35% of store-fulfilled orders were delivered in under three hours in the fourth quarter. 

Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) remains the dominant e-commerce seller in the United States, capturing about 56% of all digital retail sales but Walmart’s rate of growth in e-commerce sales is higher. Since the start of 2022, Walmart’s e-commerce sales have increased by 115.6%, compared to 63.2% for Amazon, according to PYMNTS Intelligence.

Click here for more FreightWaves/American Shipper stories by Eric Kulisch.

Write to Eric Kulisch at ekulisch@freightwaves.com.

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Eric Kulisch

Eric is the Parcel and Air Cargo Editor at FreightWaves. An award-winning business journalist with extensive experience covering the logistics sector, Eric spent nearly two years as the Washington, D.C., correspondent for Automotive News, where he focused on regulatory and policy issues surrounding autonomous vehicles, mobility, fuel economy and safety. He has won two regional Gold Medals and a Silver Medal from the American Society of Business Publication Editors for government and trade coverage, and news analysis. He was voted best for feature writing and commentary in the Trade/Newsletter category by the D.C. Chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists. He was runner up for News Journalist and Supply Chain Journalist of the Year in the Seahorse Freight Association's 2024 journalism award competition. In December 2022, Eric was voted runner up for Air Cargo Journalist. He won the group's Environmental Journalist of the Year award in 2014 and was the 2013 Supply Chain Journalist of the Year. As associate editor at American Shipper Magazine for more than a decade, he wrote about trade, freight transportation and supply chains. He has appeared on Marketplace, ABC News and National Public Radio to talk about logistics issues in the news. Eric is based in Vancouver, Washington. He can be reached for comments and tips at ekulisch@freightwaves.com