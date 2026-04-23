Sam’s Club rolls out 1-hour express delivery option

Sam’s Club has introduced a one-hour delivery option for online shoppers, expanding on its previous three-hour delivery window as part of Walmart’s strategic push to catch up to Amazon in e-commerce sales.

The membership retail club began offering ultra-fast delivery from its 600-plus stores on April 2 after an initial trial run in select markets and has fulfilled nearly 65,000 deliveries so far, according to a news release on Thursday. The average express order is being delivered in just 55 minutes. The 10 fastest deliveries were completed in less than 12 minutes.

A significant share of the orders includes everyday essentials such as bottled water, produce, rotisserie chicken and paper goods, not just convenience add-ons or urgent needs. The Walmart (NASDAQ: WMT) division said the shopping habits indicate super fast delivery is moving from novelty to the norm.

Members can now choose between two express delivery options: an enhanced one-hour or less service at a flat $10 for Plus members / $22 for Club members, or the traditional three hours-or- less service at a reduced $5 for Plus members / $17 for Club members on eligible items. Standard delivery, shipping, and curbside pickup are also available.