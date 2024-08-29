Schenker sale could create US logistics powerhouse

The sale of the logistics arm of Germany’s national railway has the potential to create a new supply chain powerhouse in the United States.

Final bids value DB Schenker, a unit of Deutsche Bahn, at as much as $17 billion, according to published reports.

The bids from a consortium led by U.S.-based CVC Capital Partners and Danish transport company DSV value the business at around 14 billion euros ($15.6 billion).

Schenker operates 1,850 locations worldwide with more than 725 warehouses and 72,000 employees. Revenue for its land, sea and air services was $10.43 billion through the first six months of 2024, down from $11.17 billion in 2023.



