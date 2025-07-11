Sign In Newsletters Contact Us
IntermodalNewsRailroad

Schneider National touts enhanced cross-border intermodal speeds

Multimodal provider says current service 3 days faster than industry average

Todd Maiden
·
Schneider's cross-border intermodal service is averaging a four-day transit time. (Photo: Jim Allen/FreightWaves)

Key Takeaways:

  • Schneider National's partnership with Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CPKC) for cross-border intermodal service is significantly reducing transit times between Mexico and Chicago, achieving a three-day transit time compared to the industry average of seven days.
  • This improved service, featuring daily departures and up to a 12% reduction in transit times, is attributed to CPKC's infrastructure improvements, including a second rail bridge over the Rio Grande River and high-speed imaging for enhanced security.
  • Schneider's cross-border service is outperforming market growth, expanding twice as fast as the overall Mexico cross-border intermodal market.
  • The collaboration is a key part of Schneider's plan to double the size of its intermodal unit by 2030, building on its existing $1 billion+ annual revenue in this segment.
Key takeaways sponsored by SONAR

Schneider National said Friday that its shift to Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s rail line for cross-border intermodal service is yielding significant results. The multimodal transportation provider said its Mexico-to-Chicago lane is now running three days ahead of the industry average of seven days.

Green Bay, Wisconsin-based Schneider (NYSE: SNDR) is the only carrier providing a single-rail intermodal offering in and out of Mexico. Schneider’s service on the CPKC line offers daily scheduled departures with up to a 12% reduction in transit times.

“Our cross-border objective isn’t just to move goods — it’s to move them smarter, faster and more securely,” said Michael Baumgardt, Schneider’s senior vice president of intermodal, in a news release. “Decreasing shipping time by even a few days matters to our customers because the faster products can get on the shelves, the faster those items can land in the hands of consumers.”

Schneider announced in April 2023 that it would be a strategic intermodal carrier on the newly merged CPKC (NYSE: CP) line. The deal was part of Schneider’s long-term goal of doubling the size of its intermodal unit by 2030.

The segment generated more than $1 billion in revenue last year, delivering nearly 420,000 loads. Schneider said its cross-border service grew twice as fast as Mexico’s cross-border intermodal market, which was up 17% last year.

The company also credits CPKC’s completion of a second rail bridge over the Rio Grande River at Laredo, Texas with doubling rail capacity. High-speed imaging at the crossing allows trains to be inspected while in motion. Because stops are not required on the steel-wheel service, the company has achieved a 99.98% cross-border security rate.

Schneider recently launched a direct intermodal service connecting Mexico and Texas to the Southeast U.S.

“Our strategic collaboration with Schneider has delivered new transportation solutions made possible through the unrivaled reach of the CPKC network,” said Jonathan Wahba, CPKC’s senior vice president of bulk and intermodal. “Our team proudly provides secure, reliable truck-competitive services to Schneider that continue to outperform expectations in the market.”

Schneider will report second-quarter financial results on July 31.

More FreightWaves articles by Todd Maiden:

Todd Maiden

Based in Richmond, VA, Todd is the finance editor at FreightWaves. Prior to joining FreightWaves, he covered the TLs, LTLs, railroads and brokers for RBC Capital Markets and BB&T Capital Markets. Todd began his career in banking and finance before moving over to transportation equity research where he provided stock recommendations for publicly traded transportation companies.