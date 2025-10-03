Senate confirms Derek Barrs as FMCSA chief

WASHINGTON — Former law enforcement official Derek Barrs has been confirmed by the U.S. Senate to serve as the eighth administrator of the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration.
Barrs was nominated for the position in March by President Trump after FMCSA Acting Administrator Adrienne Camire abruptly left the agency after less than two weeks.
A former law enforcement official, Barrs had previously served as the Florida Highway Patrol’s lead representative within Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance’s (CVSA) Enforcement and Industry Modernization Committee.
He was a member of the American Trucking Associations’ Law Enforcement Advisory Board, as well as a member of the Florida Trucking Association.
“Mr. Barrs’ confirmation was long overdue, and with rising concerns about motor vehicle safety enforcement, his leadership is urgently needed to drive accountability, strengthen state-level compliance, and ensure only qualified commercial drivers operate on our nation’s roadways,” commented ATA President Chris Spear in a statement.
The Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association has also been anxious to see Barr get confirmed.
“For months we have said Mr. Barrs is the right choice for this role, and his leadership will only strengthen the strong partnership truckers already have with Secretary Duffy and the team at USDOT to improve highway safety,” said OOIDA President Todd Spencer in a statement.
“We look forward to working with him to advance the priorities of small-business truckers nationwide, such as combating freight fraud, rolling back unnecessary regulations, ensuring broker compliance with existing transparency laws, and closing loopholes to ensure that only the safest, most qualified drivers remain on the road.”
CVSA Executive Director Collin Mooney said the alliance is looking forward to working with Barrs and FMCSA “to continue to strengthen our partnership, share expertise and enhance safety initiatives with the goal of to reducing crashes, injuries and fatalities involving commercial motor vehicles.”
