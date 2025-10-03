Senate confirms Derek Barrs as FMCSA chief

WASHINGTON — Former law enforcement official Derek Barrs has been confirmed by the U.S. Senate to serve as the eighth administrator of the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration.

Barrs was nominated for the position in March by President Trump after FMCSA Acting Administrator Adrienne Camire abruptly left the agency after less than two weeks.

A former law enforcement official, Barrs had previously served as the Florida Highway Patrol’s lead representative within Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance’s (CVSA) Enforcement and Industry Modernization Committee.

He was a member of the American Trucking Associations’ Law Enforcement Advisory Board, as well as a member of the Florida Trucking Association.