Shein and Forever 21 first to use UPS’ Happy Returns cross-brand solution

Happy Returns, a UPS company, has launched its buy-online, return-in-store (BORIS) solution for retailers to develop reverse logistics networks with physical brand locations to improve consumer experience.

Happy Returns also announced Tuesday that e-commerce giant Shein and retailer Forever 21 will be the first cross-brand partnership to use the BORIS product.

According to the company, the system integrates with any return and point-of-sales solutions, enabling brands to use either Happy Returns’ software or their own to execute returns facilitated by QR codes.

Those who use Happy Returns’ software can also use its reverse logistics operating systems to manage the returned inventory from the moment the return is dropped at a return partner location all the way back to the e-commerce warehouse.



