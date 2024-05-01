Shein and Forever 21 first to use UPS’ Happy Returns cross-brand solution

Happy Returns, a UPS company, has launched its buy-online, return-in-store (BORIS) solution for retailers to develop reverse logistics networks with physical brand locations to improve consumer experience.
Happy Returns also announced Tuesday that e-commerce giant Shein and retailer Forever 21 will be the first cross-brand partnership to use the BORIS product.
According to the company, the system integrates with any return and point-of-sales solutions, enabling brands to use either Happy Returns’ software or their own to execute returns facilitated by QR codes.
Those who use Happy Returns’ software can also use its reverse logistics operating systems to manage the returned inventory from the moment the return is dropped at a return partner location all the way back to the e-commerce warehouse.
The UPS company’s newly released software gives customers real-time tracking and visibility of the returned product while also providing a dedicated BORIS team to manage, track and monitor fraudulent returns.
“Over the past eight years, we’ve developed cross-brand box-free returns from an innovative idea to an enterprise-grade solution. … Now we’re leveraging our technology, expertise and scale in reverse logistics to be the first to enable retailers to seamlessly accept returns throughout their full networks,” David Sobie, co-founder and CEO of Happy Returns, said in the news release.
First brand partnership
As part of the BORIS announcement, Happy Returns, which was acquired by UPS from PayPal Holdings Inc. in October, also released its first cross-brand partnership to leverage BORIS.
Online fast fashion brand Shein is now utilizing Forever 21 stores for its U.S. shoppers to physically return items.
“We are always looking for new ways to optimize the shopping experience for SHEIN customers — from speedier delivery to easy returns,” said George Chiao, president of Shein U.S. “Happy Returns has pioneered a seamless, simple returns model and we are excited to launch this offering across hundreds of Forever 21 stores across the country.”
According to reports, the partnership launched in early April, giving Shein shoppers the opportunity to use QR codes generated off the Shein website to be presented to Forever 21 associates. Associates verify the items are correct and send them back out to Shein in mass quantities.
Related: Will Shein help propel Flexport’s future?
While Forever 21 is not directly looking to sell Shein products, its CEO, Winnie Park, said in the news release it would offer same-day discounts to Shein returners on Forever 21 products, giving Forever 21 an opportunity to increase revenue with the partnership.
“Forever 21 is looking forward to offering an easy customer experience for SHEIN shoppers looking to return their items while also introducing our brand to an even broader audience,” said Park in the release.