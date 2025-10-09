Startup CoPilot acquires century-old 3PL Mallory Alexander

Newly formed CoPilot Global Logistics Holdings announced it has taken a majority stake in full-service logistics provider Mallory Alexander. The deal was backed by private equity firm Endeavour.

CoPilot was formed by industry veterans Rich Bolte (former chairman at BDP International), Paul Svindland (chairman of STG Logistics) and Carmen Gerace (former chief transportation officer at BDP International and STG Logistics). CoPilot is as a holding company, providing capital and operational support to small and mid-size logistics companies.

Mallory Alexander will act as the cornerstone operating company for CoPilot, which is seeking to build a global logistics platform through investments and acquisitions.

Under the new ownership structure, Endeavour and CoPilot hold a majority investment, while members of the Mallory family retain a share. The transaction is a financial partnership, not a merger with a competing 3PL. Mallory Alexander will continue to operate under its existing brand and leadership, with Bolte joining as chairman, Svindland as CEO and Gerace as president.