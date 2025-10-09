Startup CoPilot acquires century-old 3PL Mallory Alexander

Newly formed CoPilot Global Logistics Holdings announced it has taken a majority stake in full-service logistics provider Mallory Alexander. The deal was backed by private equity firm Endeavour.
CoPilot was formed by industry veterans Rich Bolte (former chairman at BDP International), Paul Svindland (chairman of STG Logistics) and Carmen Gerace (former chief transportation officer at BDP International and STG Logistics). CoPilot is as a holding company, providing capital and operational support to small and mid-size logistics companies.
Mallory Alexander will act as the cornerstone operating company for CoPilot, which is seeking to build a global logistics platform through investments and acquisitions.
Under the new ownership structure, Endeavour and CoPilot hold a majority investment, while members of the Mallory family retain a share. The transaction is a financial partnership, not a merger with a competing 3PL. Mallory Alexander will continue to operate under its existing brand and leadership, with Bolte joining as chairman, Svindland as CEO and Gerace as president.
“Mallory Alexander’s people, culture, and operating reputation made it the right place to begin building a broader logistics platform,” said Bolte in a news release. … “Our approach is to invest for the long term — strengthening Mallory’s operations, technology, and team while selectively acquiring like‑minded operators that expand service capabilities and geographic reach.”
CoPilot is seeking future investments in the logistics space with a focus on visibility platforms, workforce training, and safety programs, among others.
“We will preserve each company’s operating strengths and local leadership as we scale,” Bolte said. “Integrating administrative functions and building a unified, customer‑focused culture will be a priority and a competitive advantage.”
Memphis, Tennessee-based Mallory Alexander is a 100-year-old 3PL with expertise in freight forwarding, customs brokerage, warehousing and distribution, and specialized project cargo services. The company operates over two million square feet of warehouse space in the U.S. and offers a wide range of domestic transportation services like truck brokerage, intermodal and domestic air.
“Today’s partnership gives Mallory the resources to accelerate investments our teams have needed, in technology and training, while preserving the customer-first service our clients rely on,” said Svindland. “We’re excited to scale thoughtfully and deliver stronger, more reliable solutions for customers around the world.”
Republic Partners served as financial adviser to CoPilot and Endeavour.