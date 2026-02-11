Startup courier Gofo acquires Cirro E-commerce for access to retailers

Parcel delivery startup Gofo has acquired Cirro E-commerce, an end-to-end provider of international small-parcel logistics services in the United States, Europe and Oceania, the latest stage in an infrastructure race between low-cost carriers to achieve scale in the last-mile delivery market.

Gofo also made two appointments to lead its commercial strategy and sales execution, including Ron Jansen from YunExpress, where he served as U.S. CEO, to be chief commercial officer, U.S. YunExpress is a subsidiary of Zongteng Group, a large, China-based provider of cross-border warehousing and logistics services for e-commerce sellers.

Integrating Cirro E-commerce’s U.S. market expertise, customer relationships and established retail integrations with Gofo’s semi-national delivery network expands Gofo’s domestic reach and ability to provide more consistent service to e-commerce merchants in the U.S. market, Gofo executives said. Cirro specializes in domestic and cross-border parcel logistics.

“CIRRO E-Commerce brings strong local market expertise, high-performing commercial and customer experience teams, and established e-commerce integrations. Gofo brings network scale, automation, and operational discipline. Together, we will deliver a stronger, more seamless experience for U.S. shippers,” said Leon Li, CEO of Gofo U.S.