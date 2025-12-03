New SpeedX superhub in Chicago expedites more parcel deliveries

Delivery service SpeedX has opened an e-commerce superhub in Chicago capable of processing up to 500,000 shipments per day, culminating a blistering expansion for the three-year-old company this year.

The investment underscores how independent parcel carriers in the crowded delivery space are trying to build national networks and chip away at the market once dominated by FedEx and UPS.

SpeedX, which provides last-mile delivery of domestic and international parcels for retailers, marketplaces and logistics providers such as Shein, Temu, TikTok Shop and Amazon, said Wednesday that the new parcel sortation center supports faster, more efficient delivery to shoppers in the Midwest and beyond. The startup courier currently delivers about 1 million parcels per day across the United States using gig drivers with their own vehicles.

The Chicago parcel terminal has been running at full capacity for two months under a long-term lease, said Anthony Pizza, vice president for business growth and innovation, in an email. China-based Damon Technology Group installed the automated sorting system, its first parcel-system integration project in the United States, according to an October news release.