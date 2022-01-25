Strong snowstorm heading through the Rockies

Truckers will run into a potentially strong snowstorm in the Rockies the next two days. Major disruptions to freight flows and supply chains are unlikely, but carriers, shippers and customers should expect potential minor to moderate delays.

The storm began Monday night and will continue to dump snow in the Colorado Rockies, as well as the plains of eastern Colorado and western Kansas. The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for most of these areas, in addition to a winter storm warning for parts of western Kansas. Some places could see up to 8 inches of snow by sundown Tuesday, although Denver will likely see 2 to 4 inches.

This is a region that hasn’t seen as much snow as usual by this time of the season. According to the NWS, only 73% of the central Rockies was covered in snowpack as of Tuesday morning, compared to 76% last month and 94% a year ago.

Denver didn’t receive its first measurable snowfall of the season — at least one-tenth of an inch — until Dec. 10, when three-tenths of an inch accumulated at the Denver International Airport. This was the latest first snowfall on record for the Mile High City.

Later Tuesday through Tuesday night, snow will move into the high elevations of northern New Mexico. The NWS has also posted a weather advisory and winter storm warning for the area, where 5 to 8 inches could pile up in eastern San Miguel County, the Northeast Highlands, the Sangre de Cristo Mountains and the Glorieta Mesa.

Meanwhile, snow, sleet and freezing rain could spread across the Texas Panhandle.

Although snow amounts won’t be massive, snowfall rates may be intense enough to drastically reduce visibility at times. Rates could reach 1 to 2 inches per hour in some spots.

Major lanes of concern

• Interstate 25 from Albuquerque, New Mexico, to Denver.

• Interstate 40 from Albuquerque to Amarillo, Texas.

• Interstate 70 from Russell, Kansas, to Denver.

