Tariffs won’t drag consumer spending in 2025, say retailers

The National Retail Federation forecast that retail sales during 2025 will grow between 2.7% and 3.7% over 2024 to between $5.42 trillion and $5.48 trillion.

The 2025 sales forecast compares with 3.6% annual sales growth of $5.29 trillion in 2024. This year’s forecast is also in line with the 10-year pre-pandemic average annual sales growth of 3.6%.

The announcement Wednesday was made during NRF’s fifth annual State of Retail & the Consumer virtual event on the health of American consumers and the retail industry. It also coincided with President Donald Trump’s announcement of sweeping tariffs, and countered widespread fears that a global trade war could undermine consumer spending and hasten a recession.

The group's members include the largest U.S. retailers and brands, including Walmart, Target, Levi Strauss and PepsiCo.




