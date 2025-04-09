Tax credits, truck limits top small railroads’ DC agenda

DENVER – Federal funding that serves as the lifeline of small U.S. railroads will continue to flow from Washington, experts say, but exactly when and how much is unclear at present.

That funding to-do list is led by the 45G tax credit and Consolidated Rail Infrastructure and Safety Improvements (CRISI) grants – critical issues during a legislative educational session at the American Short Line and Regional Railroad Association (ASLRRA) conference here on Monday.

A bipartisan House bill to update the vital 45G tax credit, which underpins capital spending at many shortline and regional railroads, was introduced in January by Reps. Mike Kelly, R-Pa., and Mike Thompson, D-Calif., the latter of whom is the chair and ranking member of the Ways and Means Subcommittee on Tax.

Technically known as a railroad maintenance credit that is part of the IRS Code of 1986, 45G was created in 2005 and made permanent in 2021. It offers a tax credit of 40 cents per mile of track up to a maximum $3,500 – a figure that hasn’t changed in 25 years.



